‘Tis the season for holiday shopping! If you’re on the hunt for prospective presents that are sure to delight your loved ones, lululemon’s new winter collection is sure to have precisely what you’re looking for. From jackets and sweaters to beanies and scarves, these crisp items will make any recipient feel fresher than the first snowfall of the year.

Wunder Puff Jacket Just in time for the freezing days of winter, grab this wonderfully warm jacket insulated with plush channels of 600-fill-power down, which is a fancy way of saying that it is ready-made to keep heat in and bracing winter air out. Plus, the jacket is designed with a SoftMatte™ fabric that is water-repellant and windproof. The result: a perfect blend of fashion and functionality. Buy At lululemon $ 298

Alpaca Wool-Blend Crewneck Sweater Keep things comfy with this luxuriously soft crewneck sweater, made of alpaca and merino wool-blend fabric which is naturally thermoregulating—built to keep your giftee warm— and oh, so fuzzy! Buy At lululemon $ 168

Wunder Puff Textured Fleece Scarf Your favorite fashionista will adore this wonderfully warm insulated scarf, featuring openings at both ends that make it easy to securely wrap and tuck. Plus, the scarf is made with plush, textured fleece fabric to keep things cozy no matter how cold it gets. Buy At Lululemon $ 98

Alpaca Wool-Blend Beanie No cold weather look is complete without an ultra-cozy beanie! This fuzzy hat features an interior band of luxe cotton-blend ribbing that feels extra soft next to the brow. Pro tip: buy two so that you don’t have to keep borrowing the one you gifted. Buy At lululemon $ 58

With plenty of other options available—including a vibrant new Moonbow Colour Collection that is inspired by the natural phenomenon of a lunar rainbow—all of lululemon’s stocking-stuffing selections are worth a look. Explore more gift ideas here, and get ready for a holiday season full of “thank you!”s and “you shouldn’t have!”s.

