A new semester presents an opportunity for an endless amount of exciting experiences. Make a good — no, great first impression on day one with lululemon’s Back to School essentials. From formal to casual to athleisure wear, lululemon has got your back covered, literally.

New Venture Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Shirt Whether you’re dresssing up for classes, internships, job fairs, or networking events, this classic and versatile button-down shirt gives you a polished and professional appearance. It's incredibly soft, wicks away sweat, and is wrinkle-free straight out of the dryer — meaning laundry day is a little less stressful. Buy At lululemon $ 118 Free Shipping | Free Returns

New Venture Blazer No matter the occasion, this blazer ensures you a sharp look. Wear it with dress pants for important events like class presentations or job interviews, or pair it with jeans for casual meet-ups with friends. Buy At lululemon $ 198 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Oversized-Fit Fleece Half Zip Embrace the cooler days of the fall semester with the perfect companions: an oversized fleece and a snug pullover hoodie. They're soft, cozy, stretchy, and ideal for layering over shirts or under jackets. You’ll be prepared for any weather twists during the day. Buy At lululemon $ 128 Free Shipping | Free Returns

City Sweat Pullover Hoodie Buy At lululemon $ 128 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Crew Backpack This sleek backpack is designed to cater to college needs. It offers ample storage space to carry your essentials like books, notebooks, water bottles, and a laptop — there is an interior padded pocket to keep it safe. Not to mention, the bag is water-resistant, safeguarding your belongings from downpours and unexpected spills. Buy At lululemon $ 98 Free Shipping | Free Returns

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.