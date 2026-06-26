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lululemon Is Coming in Hot With Can’t-Miss Summer Sales

HOT DEALS

From jackets and joggers to shorts and tank tops, lululemon’s summer sale line up is unmatched.

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Two women pose against a bright yellow studio backdrop wearing lululemon summer styles. One wears a taupe bodysuit with orange ruffled athletic shorts and holds white ankle socks. The other wears a white sports bra, white athletic shorts, and an open white windbreaker jacket. The image is framed with a white border against an orange background.
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Get summer ready for less with lululemon’s summer sale. Right now, score tons of deeply discounted athletic apparel for men and women.

Define Jacket Nulu
Price reflects 23% discount
Shop At Lululemon$100

lululemon’s Define Jacket has earned its fan-favorite status. Made from lululemon’s signature Nulu fabric, it feels buttery-soft and weightless. Four-way stretch, sweat-wicking, and breathable construction make it a no-brainer for workouts. Plus, the flattering fit is cute enough to wear even if you’re not hitting the gym.

Align™ High-Rise Pant
Price reflects 30% discount
Shop Now Lululemon$70

The Align High-Rise Pant is a perfect complement for the Define Jacket. Also made with Nulu fabric, it delivers cloud-like softness from waist to ankle. The wide, smooth waistband doesn’t dig in and has a hidden pocket that keeps small items—like keys or cards—secure even through the most high-impact workouts.

Pace Breaker Jacket
Price reflects 23% discount
Shop Now Lululemon$130

The Pace Breaker is built for runners who don’t want to slow down. Zippered pockets and a hidden phone sleeve lock your essentials in place, while a mesh panel across the back delivers much-needed ventilation on hot summer runs.

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Scouted Staff

Scouted Staff

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