lululemon Is Coming in Hot With Can’t-Miss Summer Sales

Get summer ready for less with lululemon’s summer sale. Right now, score tons of deeply discounted athletic apparel for men and women.

Define Jacket Nulu Price reflects 23% discount Shop At Lululemon $ 100

lululemon’s Define Jacket has earned its fan-favorite status. Made from lululemon’s signature Nulu fabric, it feels buttery-soft and weightless. Four-way stretch, sweat-wicking, and breathable construction make it a no-brainer for workouts. Plus, the flattering fit is cute enough to wear even if you’re not hitting the gym.

Align™ High-Rise Pant Price reflects 30% discount Shop Now Lululemon $ 70

The Align High-Rise Pant is a perfect complement for the Define Jacket. Also made with Nulu fabric, it delivers cloud-like softness from waist to ankle. The wide, smooth waistband doesn’t dig in and has a hidden pocket that keeps small items—like keys or cards—secure even through the most high-impact workouts.

Pace Breaker Jacket Price reflects 23% discount Shop Now Lululemon $ 130

The Pace Breaker is built for runners who don’t want to slow down. Zippered pockets and a hidden phone sleeve lock your essentials in place, while a mesh panel across the back delivers much-needed ventilation on hot summer runs.