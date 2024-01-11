Get ready to accomplish your new year fitness goals with lululemon’s winter collection. This line of ultra-breathable workout gear is wonderfully soft, unbelievably cozy, and lets you train hard–not hot.

Swiftly Tech Long-Sleeve Shirt 2.0 The mesh construction and shortened length of this top prevents it from riding up, keeping you comfortable and preventing overheating while running or jogging. Buy At lululemon $ 78 Free Shipping

License to Train High-Rise Pant Whether you’re doing burpees or hip thrusts, these abrasion-resistant and sweat-wicking pants won’t hinder movement. They have zippered pockets to secure your essentials while exercising (because no one likes it when keys fall out during leg presses) and a roomy cut to provide extra room for your thighs and glutes. Buy At lululemon $ 128 Free Shipping

blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoe Based on one million foot scans and more than four years of development, the blissfeel 2 shoes are meticulously crafted for runners. These sneakers hug your feet, support your stride, and cushion every step. Buy At lululemon $ 128 Free Shipping

Fleece Training Track Jacket This water-repellent fleece is sleek on the outside but soft on the inside. It fits loosely and has zippered hand pockets with hidden sleeves for your phone or loose change. Buy At lululemon $ 148 Free Shipping

Pace Breaker Linerless Short 7" What lululemon dubs its most versatile short yet, the Pace Breaker has an ultra-soft waistband that doesn’t chafe your skin, extra room for your hips and thighs, and low-bounce zippered pockets to keep essentials safe. Buy At lululemon $ 68 Free Shipping

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.