Lumin’s Fuss-Free Grooming Products Helped Me Streamline My Skincare Routine

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

While I know that committing to a daily skincare routine is key for keeping acne, wrinkles, and blackheads at bay, I had never paid any attention to the products I used on my face. Dish soap, my girlfriend’s face wash, or whatever bar soap was available was my only skincare “routine”—no moisturizer, eye cream, or SPF. After dealing with a bout of adult acne recently, I learned that washing your face with soap and water does not count as skincare, and I’d need to take better care of my skin if I wanted to clear it up.

After researching some men’s skincare brands, I decided to try Lumin’s products (which are formulated specifically for men’s skin). Lumin’s skincare products are designed to be easy to use and fuss-free, which is perfect for those of us who aren’t used to committing to a daily routine and only want to spend a couple of minutes grooming daily.

Lumin offers one-and-done sets that help you streamline your routine, including the Class Act Skincare Set (which includes everything you need except sunscreen), but you can also purchase its products individually.

Lumin Class Act Skincare Set This comprehensive set comes with everything you need to start a daily skincare routine, whether you’re looking to get rid of acne without drying out your skin or to lessen undereye wrinkles. Buy At Lumin $ 90 Free Shipping | Free Returns

I start my new routine with the Exfoliating Rub, which traps dead skin and opens the pores to give your skin a deep clean and remove excess buildup that can cause blackheads and breakouts. After I used this for only a week, my skin looked visibly smoother and felt softer to the touch. Following this, I use the Charcoal Cleanser, which is arguably the most vital product in the Lumin product line. The Charcoal Cleanser not only works to repair damaged skin cells and clean away grime, but the product also smells and feels amazing to use. With a very light scent and smooth texture, rubbing down my face with this every day is genuinely my favorite part of getting ready to go to sleep.

After my skin has been properly exfoliated and cleansed, I use the Dark Circle Defense under my eyes. I’ll admit that this was a sobering moment for me to both see how effective the product was and to realize that I actually really needed Dark Circle Defense. If you are stressed out at all about the world or work, don’t feel like you get enough sleep, or plan on getting any older, the Dark Circle Defense is an absolute necessity. Finally, before I go to sleep, I use the Ultra-Hydrating Moisturizing Balm to help keep my skin soft and hydrated without leaving my face feeling greasy.

The Lumin Skincare Set completely revolutionized my entire skincare routine and has already drastically improved the fine lines, acne, and texture of my skin. I never really believed in facial skincare products before, but after using Lumin, I doubt I’ll be able to go without my daily routine ever again.

