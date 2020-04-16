Men: Looking to Begin a Skincare Routine? Start Here

Gone are the days of thinking skincare was only for women (and honestly? It’s wild anyone ever thought that made sense). For men looking to build a new skincare routine, finding a starting point can be difficult. The men’s skincare market is rife with confusing products, some carrying exorbitant price tags, but Lumin offers affordable skincare products, no guesswork required.
Lumin’s Ultra-Hydrating Moisturizing Balm ($29) is tailored to age and skin type (dry, oily, or both!) and will have your face feeling refreshed and hydrated.
For more intensive care, grab the After Hours Recovery Oil ($19) to address damaged skin and inflammation.
If you are looking for hassle-free, the Touchless Face Mist ($12) is no fuss. Just spritz on whenever you need a jolt of hydration, no hands required!
