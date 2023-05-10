Lumin Is Your One-Stop Shop For Brilliant Men’s Skincare Solutions, Whether or Not They Already Have a Routine
There are rumors that there are men out there who have little idea about the nature of things like hair care and skincare. (I’m talking 3-in-1 shampoo/conditioner/body wash, aggressively rubbing one’s face with a dirty dish towel, and things like that.) This isn’t the case for every dude out there, of course, but I do have friends with boyfriends who will share some of the horrors with me, and I have seen this stuff firsthand myself, so it’s not a total misconception that skincare is a bit of an oddity to some men. And you know what, I get it, because our society historically has not done a great job teaching men it’s okay to want to take care of themselves in these ways.
But the reality is it’s normal, healthy, and important to take good care of your skin, regardless of one’s gender, because it’s not like you can just go out and buy a new flesh suit if you disregard it now. Skincare should be a major priority for all of us. And thanks to Lumin, a top-notch skincare brand that’s vastly skilled in both men and skincare, my friends now have a one-stop market for giving their boyfriends skincare tips and product recommendations in a respectful and productive manner. From Lumin’s new Instant Dark Circle Corrector and Instant Redness Corrector, to its incredible Class Act Bundle–complete with a charcoal detox face wash, deep detox charcoal scrub, daily face moisturizer, and a dark circle defense balm– and other fun products like a Wrinkle Defense Serum infused with vitamin C and a Weekly Reboot Face Mask (both beard-friendly and not that’s perfect for movie date nights in), Lumin has it all. The brand’s site is filled with a seemingly endless supply of amazing products geared towards men’s skincare and bundles for specific skincare concerns, like redness, aging, and more.
Plus, use code GET10OFF through May 31 for 10% off your purchase sitewide.
