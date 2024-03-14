These Non-Toxic and Sensitivity-Free Whitening Strips Are on Major Sale
PEARLY WHITES
If you ask people the first thing they notice about a person, many say it’s someone’s smile. Whether meeting someone for the first time or having a genuine one-on-one conversation, a smile conveys a message that sometimes words cannot. Between dentist appointments, I try to keep my pearly whites as bright as possible, but I’m not willing to give up my morning (or afternoon) coffee or evening glass of wine. Plus, most at-home whitening products are not formulated for sensitive teeth or for those of us with an aversion to toxic oral hygiene products. Enter Lumineaux’s dentist-formulated teeth whitening strips.
Lumineux Peroxide-Free Teeth Whitening Strips
Not only do the whitening strips effectively lift all those pesky stains from our favorite beverages (just check out the impressive before-and-afters!), but they are also made of natural ingredients, including dead sea salt, coconut oil, and lemon peel, that don’t cause any sensitivity (aka no peroxide). These white stripes are a safe and effective way to achieve your best smile, all while being non-toxic and microbiome-safe. Score a box today while they’re 33 percent off.