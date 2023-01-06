Lunar New Year Gifts and Limited Edition Drops to Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

January 22 marks the beginning of the Lunar New Year, and 2023 is the year of the Rabbit, bringing forth longevity, peace, and prosperity. While traditional gifts typically include lucky red envelopes with money, other items such as tea and food, beauty products, and housewares may be given too.

According to Joanne Kwong, President of Pearl River Mart, an AAPI-owned NYC-based emporium, “Growing up, my family followed all the Chinese superstitions meant to increase your luck for the year. Cleaning your house before New Year’s Day, wearing red, decorating with oranges and flowers, gathering with family and friends–luck goes up. Eating lucky foods was my favorite way to bring the luck barometer up.” Like millions of Americans, Joanne keeps this tradition today with her own children.

Many brands have launched Lunar New Year limited-edition offerings to celebrate. Scroll through to see some of the best picks to give as gifts or to keep for yourself.

Sur La Table Lunar New Year Collection Sur la Table has playfully designed tableware and linens, rice cookers and more from their limited-edition Year of the Rabbit collection. Whether celebrating or just admiring the aesthetic, these will give your dinner table a festive charm. Buy At Sur La Table $

The Fruit Company Lunar New Year Gift Box Save $23 with code Lunar23 Juicy oranges and tangerines bring good luck and happiness; crispy apples bring safety; beautiful pomegranates bring prosperity and longevity. Buy At The Fruit Company $ 119

Sugarfina Lunar New Year Bento Boxes Candy store Sugarfina has festive and delicious sets for sweet tooths that are also beautifully designed. Find lychee Lotus Flowers, Peach Blossoms, Tangerine Bears and more. Choose from small 2-piece sets or larger boxes. Buy At Nordstrom $

Pearl River Mart Chili Box If you prefer a spicy New Year, try this friendship box from Pearl River Mart. Hot condiments like the popular Fly By Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp are included, LA-based Kwong Shop chili crisp and more to keep you or a giftee in the heat for the whole year. Pearl River Mart also offers all different types of Friendship Boxes for year-round gifting. Buy At Pearl River Mart $ 65

Pat McGrath Limited Edition MatteTrance Lipstick ​​If you like to wear the lucky red color instead, Pat McGrath Labs has some gorgeous Lunar New Year fresh launches sure to sell out quickly. Try this beautiful brick-red lipstick for low-key every day glamor, while attracting luck. The limited-edition shade is debossed with a stunning damask design. There’s also a pretty eye shade palette. Buy At Sephora $ 39 Free Shipping

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more beauty deals, including Sephora coupons, Ulta coupons, Nordstrom coupons, and Macy’s coupons.