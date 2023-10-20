Lupita Nyong’o Splits From Boyfriend After ‘Deception’
NOT HOLDING BACK
Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o didn’t hold back on Thursday when she announced her split from boyfriend Selema Masekela in a pointed Instagram post that mentioned betrayal and deception. “At this moment, it is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust,” she wrote. “I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception.” Masekela, a surfer and sports commentator, and Nyong’o confirmed their relationship on social media last December, but it’s unclear how long they had been together. Just a day before her Thursday post, Nyong’o had set off speculation online about a new romance after she was spotted attending a concert with a group of friends that included the newly divorced Dawson’s Creek star Joshua Jackson.