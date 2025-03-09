Luxembourg Prince Dead at 22 After Battling Rare Disease

Authorities in the Dominican Republic are looking for Sudiksha Konanki, a University of Pittsburgh student who went missing from a beach on spring break in the Dominican Republic, the New York Post reported. The 20-year-old, who is from a suburb of Washington, D.C., was reported missing on Thursday while traveling with a group, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. She was last seen walking on the beach at the Riu Republica Resort at around 4:50 a.m. Konanki, who is 5 feet 3 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes, was wearing a bikini, big round earrings, a metal designer anklet on her right leg, yellow and steel bracelets on her right hand, and a multicolored beaded bracelet on her left hand. “Our office was contacted on Thursday evening about a missing female from Loudoun County who was with a group of other people traveling in the Dominican Republic, Punta Cana specifically,” an LCSO spokesperson said Saturday. University of Pittsburgh officials said in a statement that they are working with Konanki’s family and local authorities in Virginia to find Konanki. “University officials are in contact with Sudiksha Konanki’s family as well as authorities in Loudoun County, Virginia, and we have offered our full support in their efforts to find her and bring her home safely,” university spokesperson Jared Stonesifer said.
