DRY BEACH
This Long Staple Egyptian Cotton Beach Towel Is Top-Rated and On Sale Right Now
With summer spreading across your weekends, equipping yourself with a high-quality beach towel you care about and care for is a smart investment. And Luxor Linens’ sale on its Anatalya Classic Resort Beach Towel is a great way to save on an upgraded and top-rated towel. Using code ANATALYASUMMERSALE gets you an extra 63% off the customizable classic, so that any of its nine available colors go for $26 right now. More than 60 verified reviews leave these towels a 4.9-star average rating, so you’re in good company for choosing them. And they’re made from breathable and soft 100% long staple Egyptian cotton, which reduces that sand-clinginess so many towels are guilty of. And if you want to add a custom monogram, you get eight different formats to choose from and dozens of colors for each. With a sale like this on a fun and functional towel in this collection, your beach plans can take an affordable step up to the next level. | Get It at Luxor Linens >
