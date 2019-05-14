Marble, Solid Wood, and Acrylic Give These 6 Classic Board Games an Upscale Twist

My board game cabinet looks like a Tetris game done wrong. Boxes of all sizes and shapes are stacked high and are mostly kept behind closed doors. But maybe I’d play them more if they looked like one of these upscale, luxury sets. Not all board games are meant to only be used during a rainy day. These are the sets you’ll want to keep out for people to see.

Acrylic Chess Set, $149 from CB2, This beautiful chess set is both over-the-top and understated. The clear and smoky acrylic delineate the sides and the clear board with matte white tiles give this an upscale and architectural feel.

Monopoly Deluxe Vintage 5-in-1 Edition, $90 on Amazon: Give your cardboard Monopoly board an upgrade with this wood-edged game cabinet. It features elegant, metal tokens and solid wood house and hotels. Plus, it comes with a chess/checkers board on the other side.

Scrabble Glass Edition, $69 on Amazon: Want a simple game to keep out on your coffee table? Get a simple glass Scrabble game that will blend in with any decor. The tempered glass board is able to be rotated like any classic Scrabble board should be.

Sunnylife Lucite Backgammon, $160 from Lord & Taylor: Backgammon is an underrated board game so this version from Sunnylife can breathe some life back into it. It’s made from lightweight lucite and is a bold red and pink colorway.

Clue Luxury Edition, $220 from Wayfair: This is the game that will impress any house guest. The unbelievably cool 3-D mansion with tempered glass is wrapped in a burled veneer wood cabinet. The characters are solid wood and it’s all stored in a faux leather box.

Lex Marble Domino Set, $75 from one Kings Lane: Whether you actually know how to play Dominos or just want to keep it around, this beautiful marble set is great to keep on a coffee or side table. Even the storage box is made of marble.

