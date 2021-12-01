Read it at WWD
The French luxury magazine L’Officiel failed to pay freelancers, a new lawsuit filed by the City of New York alleges. According to the filing, which was first reported by WWD, L’Officiel followed “an egregious pattern or practice of unlawfully failing to compensate—or in some cases to timely compensate—at least 24 freelance workers for work performed by them.” Earlier this year, freelancers in London and Paris also sought damages from L’Officiel, which is believed to have owed them a total of around €2 million ($1.8 million).