Luxury Yacht Blaze Sparks Spectacular Fireworks Show
SINKING FEELING
Fireworks and 1,000 rounds of unspent ammunition caught alight on board a luxury $1 million yacht, sparking a spectacular blaze that ended up sinking the vessel in Marina del Ray harbor in California. Two people managed to get off the boat safely, with one suffering a cut to an arm, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Passers-by heard explosions and watched flames reaching up to 30 feet in the air. The night show on Wednesday ended with the vessel listing to one side and eventually becoming almost completely submerged, reportedly discharging 4,000 gallons of diesel fuel into the water. An environmental hazard team arrived at the scene to assess and contain the possible damage. Firefighters prevented the flames from spreading to neighboring boats. According to BOAT International, the 100-foot yacht, The Admiral, accommodated 10 guests in four staterooms and three crew members. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.