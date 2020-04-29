Lyft Announces Layoffs Days After Accidentally Inviting All Workers to ‘Jetty’ Meeting: Report
Ride-hailing company Lyft announced on Wednesday that it will lay off 17 percent of its employees and five percent of workers will be furloughed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The news comes after a Lyft lawyer accidentally invited over 6,000 employees to a meeting over the weekend called “Jetty,” which workers saw as a warning that many would soon lose their jobs, The New York Times reported. The company said in a filing that salaries for executives will be cut by 30 percent, while vice president salaries will be slashed by 20 percent. All other workers will see their salaries cut by 10 percent. Lyft reportedly told employees in an email on Wednesday: “Even after stay-at-home orders are lifted, a looming recession will significantly reduce overall global spending, business travel, and major events. We did not initially have plans for layoffs, but now must be prepared for these implications.”