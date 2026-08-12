Lying ICE Agent Busted Pointing Gun in Face of American-Born Mom

A disturbing video has emerged of a woman being surrounded by ICE goons and having a gun pointed at her after federal immigration agents falsely suggested she had tried to hit them with her car.

Carolina Molina, an American citizen and a mother, posted the viral cellphone footage online showing the tense encounter in Northern Virginia, where an ICE agent drew and pointed a firearm at her while claiming she was following them and had “almost ran us over.” The masked ICE agent also threatened to arrest Molina, prompting her to inform them that she is a legal U.S. citizen.

However, dashcam footage from Molina’s vehicle shows that she never attempted to run over any ICE agents with her car. Instead, the immigration agents were seemingly upset that Molina—who works with attorneys to offer counseling services in immigration cases—had called them a “hoe” and a “f---ing b---h” while they were detaining two people.

After Molina explained to the ICE agents that she had dashcam footage of the moments leading up to one of them pointing a gun at her, they soon departed without arresting or detaining her.

Dashcam footage shows the ICE agent already had his firearm drawn when he got out of the vehicle he was in to confront Molina. WUSA9

She told WUSA9 she was driving to law offices in Falls Church, Virginia, to hand out business cards but decided to turn around after pulling into the parking lot in case there were immigrants in the building.

A clip of the shocking incident has gone viral in the wake of the killing of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, who was shot three times at point-blank range by an ICE agent after the agent falsely suggested she was trying to run them over in Minneapolis.

The Trump administration was also quick to try to paint Good as a “domestic terrorist,” despite video evidence suggesting otherwise.

Mom-of-one Renee Nicole Good was shot three times at point-blank range by an ICE agent in her car in January. Facebook

Speaking to WUSA9 about the incident, Molina described her fears about how badly the confrontation could have escalated.

“I was looking down a barrel, and he could have shot me, and he could have gotten away with it,” she said.

Molina added that she does not regret hurling insults at the ICE officers. “I know my laws. I’m an American citizen. I have my First Amendment rights. I can say what I can, what I want, and I don’t feel like I should have a gun pointed to my head because you didn’t like being called a hoe.”

Democratic Virginia Rep. Don Beyer shared the clip of the ICE officer pointing a gun at Molina on X, while stating that he will be “demanding answers and consequences.”

“While I am relieved that she is safe, the habitual dishonesty and dangerous and unjustified escalation seen in this video matches what we have seen from ICE agents across the country,” Beyer wrote. “This kind of misconduct and threat of force against members of our communities cannot be tolerated.”

Aaron Fritschner, Beyer’s deputy chief of staff, posted: “DHS has lied about these incidents over and over again and been caught in the lies over and over again. They are lying now, and nobody should believe them.

Carolina Molina said she feared for her life as the ICE agent drew his weapon on her. WUSA9

In a statement to NBC Washington, the Department of Homeland Security claimed that an “anti-ICE agitator began to drive her car in circles around our ICE officers and then attempted to harm officers by weaponizing her vehicle against them—all in an attempt to help illegal aliens get away.”

“Fearing for their safety, ICE officers conducted a vehicle stop of the driver,” the statement adds. “Necessary background information of the driver was taken and she could face criminal prosecution as a result of her actions.”