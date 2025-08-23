Lyle Menendez Denied Parole One Day After Brother’s Rejected Bid
Freedom for the Menendez brothers is looking less likely. Lyle Menendez’s application for parole has been denied by the California parole board just one day after his brother Erik’s application for parole was also denied. The Menendez brothers have spent almost three decades behind bars after being convicted of killing their parents, José and Kitty Menendez, in 1989. The brothers, who were 18 and 21 at the time of the murders, eventually admitted to shooting their parents after being sexually abused by their father for years. After two trials—the first ending in a mistrial—the pair were found guilty and sentenced to life in prison. California Governor Gavin Newsom will ultimately have the final say on whether 57-year-old Lyle will be able to walk free, while Erik will be eligible for parole again in three years. Parole board commissioner Robert Barton said during Erik’s hearing that he was not ready to leave jail, citing misbehavior while behind bars such as using a cellphone, which Lyle was also caught doing, as proof. Lyle had also been cited for refusing orders and possessing contraband like a lighter and Adidas shoes.