Menendez Brother in Secret Relationship That Can Put Release at Risk

Married jailbird Lyle Menendez has embarked on an affair with a British college student using a contraband cellphone that could put his chances of being released in jeopardy, a bombshell new report revealed Thursday.

Sources told the Daily Mail that Menendez, 56, has begun a romance with University of Manchester tudent, Milly Bucksley, 21, and told her that he wants to divorce his wife of more than 20 years, Rebecca Sneed, to be with her.

“Lyle adores Milly,” an insider told the Daily Mail. “And she refers to him as her boyfriend even though he’s married.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lyle Menendez married and divorced behind bars then met Rebecca Sneed, a magazine editor. The couple married in 2003 after a decade of knowing each other. Handout

Menendez first found Bucksley on a Facebook group dedicated to his release run by Sneed earlier this year, the outlet reported. Menendez initially approached Bucksley under an alias, but then revealed his true identity.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Bucksley was seen visiting Menendez in prison, where he’s serving a life sentence for brutally murdering his parents, Kitty and José, with his brother, Eric, at the family’s Beverly Hills mansion in 1989.

Menendez , however, has recently been given hope that he could resume a life outside bars. Los Angeles district attorney George Gascón wrote a letter in October supporting the brothers‘ release, paving the way for a resentencing hearing on Dec. 11.

But now, his potential freedom may be in jeopardy. Menendez was allegedly caught using a contraband cell phone to contact Bucksley— an incident that was recorded in the resentencing memo and could be taken into account as officials weigh the merits for his release.

The brothers' also faces the whims of a new district attorney after Gascón voted out of office in the November.

His succesor, Nate Hochman, who will assume office Dec. 1, has said he will review Gascón’s decision.

“Before I can make any decision about the Menendez brothers’ case, I will need to become thoroughly familiar with the relevant facts, the evidence and the law,” Hochman told CNN following his victory. “I will have to review the confidential prison files for each brother, the transcripts from both trials and speak to the prosecutors, law enforcement, defense counsel and the victims.”

Daily Mail