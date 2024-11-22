PSA: LYMA’s Luxury At-Home Laser Is 20% Off Ahead of Black Friday

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If your New Year’s resolution is to establish a wellness practice that promotes health from the inside and out or to cut down on in-office aesthetic treatments for glowing skin, now’s the time to purchase the premium tools to help get you started ahead of 2025. One of our favorite skincare and wellness brands LYMA is having a rare early Black Friday sale and we’ve never seen its products marked down so steeply.

LYMA was founded by former fashion journalist and luxury publicist Lucy Goff after a postpartum septicemia (blood poisoning) diagnosis opened her eyes to a void in the wellness industry. Dr. Paul Clayton, an expert in preventative degenerative disease, introduced Goff to clinically dosed supplements, inspiring a collaboration. Together, they created the Supplement, a high-grade nutraceutical made with ingredients like turmeric, ashwagandha, saffron, and vitamins D and K to improve sleep, reduce anxiety, enhance focus, and sharpen immunity. It was an instant success.

Cut to 2024, and LYMA has solidified itself as a pioneer in the industry, with innovations engineered to keep its customers feeling, as well as looking their best. While still known for its supplements, the beauty brand has recently garnered a cult following for its premium at-home laser and clinical-grade skincare. All LYMA products are backed by science and patented technology, and have been shown to reduce skin damage without the pain, downtime or a trip to the dermatologist.

The LYMA Black Friday sale is already live and will continue while supplies last. Its products are on sale for up to 30 percent off, and discounts will be applied at checkout. This is a once-annual opportunity, as LYMA does not discount its products any other time of year. In other words, take advantage while you can.

