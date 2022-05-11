Kids Win Fight for Yearbook’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Protest Pics

A group of Florida teens fought back after Lyman High School decided to use stickers to cover yearbook photos of a protest against the state’s new “Don’t Say Gay” law—and won. The Seminole County school board voted 5-0 to let the pictures stand, according to WESH, after emotional speeches from students and parents aghast at the censorship. “It’s silencing the LGBTQ-plus community, and silencing the journalistic community,” yearbook editor Sara Ward said at a meeting. Maya Gluck, another yearbook editor, added: “We shouldn’t allow our yearbook to be censored, because that would be censoring our voices. This is a piece of history, and Lyman’s history.” The board did say the school could add stickers saying the protest against the law was not sanctioned by the school.
