We’re Calling It—Lymphatic Drainage Leggings are Activewear’s Rising Star

When it comes to wellness and health, I'm always looking for a suitable shortcut. From Infrared Sauna Blankets that burn calories just by laying down to body-contouring shapewear to hide the aftermath of a super-sized dinner, I'm here for all the hacks that promise to work their magic without requiring me to actually work harder. With that being said, it comes as no surprise that when I learned that lymphatic drainage leggings (they're usually referred to as compression massage leggings, by the way)were an actual thing, I knew I had to give this burgeoning activewear-meets-wellness "trend" a try ASAP.

Lymphatic drainage is nothing new in the holistic healthcare sector, but when it comes to (literally) functional activewear, it seems that lymphatic drainage compression leggings have officially entered the chat. Our Lymphatic system functions as our bodies' built-in detoxifying center, which helps to remove toxins, excess fluids, and decrease the accumulation of fat buildup. Techniques and treatments used to jumpstart the drainage process like massages and dry brushing have been shown to offer a laundry list of impressive health and beauty benefits, from boosting immunity (the lymph system is actually a part of the immune system), reducing unwanted fluid retention and bloating, improving energy levels, combatting chronic inflammation, and yes, even getting rid of cellulite.

Lymphatic drainage leggings work to stimulate the lymph, expel bacteria-laden pools of fluid, and boost circulation by not only heightened compression, but also by way of their built-in micro-massage technology. Essentially, the leggings are designed with embedded, woven massage beads and/or strategically-placed indentations aligned to your lymph nodes that apply pressure to your legs, hips, and behind. As you move, these ridiculously innovative design features "massage" you and stimulate fluid release (you can also reap their benefits by just sitting around too, by the way.)

The logic behind how these so-called lymphatic draining leggings actually work is more or less aligned with several tried and true compression-based therapies including belly binding wraps used to speed up recovery and get rid of excess fluids post-partum or compression socks that are worn to prevent blood clots during long flights or other periods of prolonged stagnation—they're just majorly upgraded with "wellness-wear" bonus features.

As someone who sits on a computer literally all day long almost every day and has fallen habit to avoiding the gym at all costs (blaming the pandemic on this one!), this lazy-girl-approved activewear trend is basically a dream come true. Scroll through below to check out the best pairs to shop.

BIOFLECT® Leggings Infrared Therapy & Micro-Massage Knit I ordered these leggings a few days ago and have been wearing them non-stop ever since (well, in between washes, that is.) My legs tend to get achy and swollen from sitting on my rear end all day coupled with my affinity for salty food, and I feel like those have kept my cankles at bay so far. I went with these leggings because of the over 500 five-star reviews, so I'm clearly not the only one reaping the benefits. "It's like receiving a secure body hug all day. Makes my legs feel well-supported and reduces leg fatigue and joint pain. I wear them all day, every day. I will be ordering more," one five-star reviewer wrote. Buy at Amazon $ 62 Free Shipping | Free Returns

CzSalus Flat Knit High Compression Tights These extra high compression leggings feature a comfortable knit fabric, a reinforced wave structure for manual massage, and a full-length footless design to help encourage blood flow from the feet upwards towards the heart. "OMG! I would wear these even if I didn't need to. They make my legs feel energized and are comfortable. You have to work a little to get them in but it is so worth it!" one five-star Amazon reviewer wrote. Buy at Amazon $ 60 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Extra Firm Footless Graduated Compression Leggings These therapeutic leggings feature a high compression level of 20-30 mmHg, a controlled top for a slimming effect, and a graduated design (tighter in the ankles) for optimal circulation-boosting benefits. "I have some circulation problems and have been wearing compression socks for a while now. But I always felt like I can do better than that and decided to try compression leggings. After researching I ordered these ones and I'm glad I did! I'm 5'7 and these are long enough to reach my ankles and even go beyond that! They are very thick and of nice quality. Extremely comfortable!!! I wear them with a tunic on the weekend and I can run around doing household stuff or errands all day long. And the best part is I do notice that my leg swelling decreased," said one Amazon shopper. Buy at Amazon $ 38 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Élastique Athletics L'Original Leggings Also dubbed as a "wearable massage," I first discovered Élastique Athletics's lymphatic-system-boosting leggings when Instagram served me the "wellness-wear" brand's ad. These fitness leggings (you don't have to work out to get results from them) are engineered with graduated compression to give the circulatory system a boost and MicroPerle™ beads that help promote lymphatic flow. "I have been wearing these leggings religiously since having my second child and can’t see myself stopping anytime soon! They are so comfortable and flattering. They made me feel great at a time when my body was still recovering from pregnancy, and they’ve helped me get back into shape. I absolutely love them and recommend them to all active women," one reviewer wrote. Buy at Elastique $ 190 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Farmacell High-Waisted Anti-Cellulite Leggings These Italian-made anti-cellulite leggings feature an extra high rise for tummy control and are engineered with a hypoallergenic fabric that massages the skin and triggers fluid release while you move in them. "I use this for secondary lymphedema. I wear it at nighttime to help with light compression to keep my lymphedema leg soft. This is a great alternative to Solidea Wave stocking which costs two times as much. I would say the compression on this is very light, no more than 15 mmHg, perfect pressure for sleeping in. It is also made in Italy like Solidea," one reviewer writes. Buy at Amazon $ 55 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Ricari Studios Massage Compression Legging Designed by the wellness experts behind Ricari Studios, a wellness facility that specializes in cellular renewal treatments focussing on manual and mechanical stimulation, like lymphatic massages and integrative body sculpting, these Italian massage compression leggings are designed to enhance lymphatic drainage and blood flow while you move. The non-shaping seamless leggings are made from a medical-grade proprietary honeycomb weave to help gently reduce swelling, fat buildup, and fluid retention. Buy at Ricari Studios $ 150

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to change. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.