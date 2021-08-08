N.C. Woman Was Killed and Buried in Concrete by Caretaker: Cops
DISTURBING
A caretaker has been arrested and charged with murder after the North Carolina woman she cared for was found dead and buried in concrete, the Associated Press reports. Lynn Gay Keene, 70, was reported missing by police in July. Detectives obtained a warrant to search her home and found her remains buried beneath concrete in her basement. Prior searching her home, police found Keene’s car in another county with the keys locked inside and two empty bags of concrete in the trunk, Fox 19 reports. Elizabeth Carserino, 53, who was hired to care for Keene, was taken into custody by police on outstanding warrants including identity theft, larceny of motor vehicle, and financial card theft. Keene’s remains revealed that she died due to blunt force trauma to the head and strangulation.