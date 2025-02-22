Kid Rock has split from his longtime fiancée Audrey Berry after a seven-year engagement, Us Weekly reported. The news follows last month’s reports that the MAGA-loving rocker was spotted sharing a late-night cab with Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert after inauguration. Neither of the two have addressed the romance rumors, and they haven’t been observed together since. However, multiple inside sources told Us that Kid Rock separated from Berry late last year. “He is venturing into the dating pool,” alleged one source. Neither of the two have publicly commented on their split. The rocker proposed to Berry in 2017, and the two have been romantically linked since 2011, though they have kept their relationship private. Kid Rock, who considers himself a close friend of President Donald Trump, performed at Trump’s election victory rally. He was previously married to actress Pamela Anderson, but the two split after just one year of marriage in 2007. Boebert, meanwhile, went through a contentious divorce from her husband Jayson Boebert in 2023.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT