Lynne Spears Says Britney Rejected Her in Instagram Post After Explosive YouTube Comments
OH MOTHER
The airing of Spears family dirty laundry continued Sunday evening after Britney Spears’ mother took to Instagram to offer her rebuttal to her daughter’s 20-minute YouTube rant in which she blamed her mother and sister for doing nothing to help her during her 13-year conservatorship. Lynne Spears posted a photo of clearly happier times between the mother and daughter and seemed to be begging the pop star to keep the family secrets quiet. “Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes! And also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships!” the older Spears wrote. “Your rejections to the countless times I have flown out and calls make me feel hopeless! I have tried everything. I love you so much, but this talk is for you and me only, eye to eye, in private.”