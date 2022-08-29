CHEAT SHEET
    Lynne Spears Says Britney Rejected Her in Instagram Post After Explosive YouTube Comments

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    The airing of Spears family dirty laundry continued Sunday evening after Britney Spears’ mother took to Instagram to offer her rebuttal to her daughter’s 20-minute YouTube rant in which she blamed her mother and sister for doing nothing to help her during her 13-year conservatorship. Lynne Spears posted a photo of clearly happier times between the mother and daughter and seemed to be begging the pop star to keep the family secrets quiet. “Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes! And also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships!” the older Spears wrote. “Your rejections to the countless times I have flown out and calls make me feel hopeless! I have tried everything. I love you so much, but this talk is for you and me only, eye to eye, in private.”

