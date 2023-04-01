Female Wrestler Goes Missing After UFC Event in Texas

A female wrestler known by the stage name She-Hulk was reported missing after a wrestling championship in Texas, police said.

Lynnette Martinez, 30, was last seen Friday, March 24, in San Antonio, where she was attending an Ultimate Fighting Championship event. She was supposed to return to El Paso on Sunday, but her mother posted on Facebook Tuesday that she never came home.

A friend, Sarah Gonzalez-Lunda, said on Facebook that Martinez was staying with her in San Antonio and left her house at 4 a.m. on Saturday. She told local news station KVIA that Martinez said she was going to meet with an unknown man who promised to introduce her to people associated with UFC. Martinez called her on Sunday to say she would come back to pick up her belongings, Gonzalez-Lunda said, but never arrived.

Gonzalez-Lunda also said she received a call from an unknown man on Monday who said he met Martinez in Austin and took her phone. According to Martinez’s mother, both of her phones were turned off as of Saturday.

Martinez is the mother of three young children.

“Her twins are 10 and her baby girl is only 2!” her mother posted. “She’s also a big sister to her 5 brothers and a granddaughter! Please for the love of God! If anyone has any information they can help us with, Anything! Please reach out!”

Gonzalez-Lunda filed a missing persons report with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. Authorities are looking for a woman who is 5-foot-2, 120 pounds with purple and black hair and brown eyes.

“Her children are starting to ask for her now,” her mother told KVIA. “My family and my children, we're living our worst nightmare right now.”