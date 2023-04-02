Female Wrestler Who Vanished After Texas UFC Event Found in Austin: Cops
‘GOD IS GREAT’
An El Paso wrestler who vanished hours after attending a UFC event in San Antonio more than a week ago was found on Sunday, around 80 miles away in Austin, local authorities confirmed. Lynnette Martinez, a 30-year-old fighter known as “She-Hulk,” was unharmed when she was located by Austin police officers in the downtown area, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Martinez was staying with a friend, Sarah Gonzalez-Lunda, when she vanished from San Antonio on Saturday, March 25. Gonzalez-Lunda told KVIA that Martinez had left in the early hours of that morning to meet an unknown man. The man had promised to introduce Martinez to people associated with the Ultimate Fighting Championship franchise, Gonzalez-Lunda said. The next Monday, she added, a man had called her to say he’d met Martinez in Austin and had taken her phone. “God is great,” Martinez’s mother, Rosie Galvan, said in a Facebook post on Sunday suffused with prayer-hands and heart emojis.