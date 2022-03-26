Police Nab Suspect in 18-Year-Old Naomi Irion’s Disappearance
CUFFED
The sheriff’s office in Lyon County, Nevada, arrested a suspect in the disappearance of Naomi Irion, it said Friday. Troy Driver, 41, was arrested Friday night and charged with kidnapping 13 days after Irion was first reported missing. Police said they located and seized a pickup truck owned by Driver they believed was involved in the incident. Irion was reported missing after she disappeared while at a Walmart parking lot on March 12, according to KRNV. Video from the night showed a man approaching her car before later driving off with it. The car was found three days later near the Walmart. Irion’s family has led community searches for her since then, believing her kidnapping was planned. Police were not aware of any immediate connection between Driver and Irion, but they said the investigation was ongoing.