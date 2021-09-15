Four Arrested Two Years After Northern Ireland’s ‘Most Promising’ Reporter Shot Dead at Riot
BEHIND BARS
Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of Lyra McKee—the 29-year-old journalist who was killed while observing rioting in the Northern Irish city of Derry two years ago—have arrested four unnamed men. All four of them were arrested under Terrorism Act, police told BBC News, and their ages were listed as 19, 20, 21, and 33. “These arrests are the culmination of a detailed two-year investigation into Lyra’s murder and the events which preceded it,” Det. Supt. Jason Murphy reportedly said. McKee was described as one of the country’s “most promising” reporters after she was shot dead when observing unrest in April 2019. The New IRA, a dissident Irish republican group, admitted responsibility and apologized, saying that the unidentified gunman was aiming at police and not McKee.