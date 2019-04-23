New IRA Takes Responsibility for Killing Journalist Lyra McKee

The New IRA has claimed responsibility for the death of a Northern Irish journalist who was shot and killed last Thursday, The Irish News reports. The paramilitary group admitted the killing of reporter Lyra McKee, 29, who was shot in the head during a riot in the Creggan section of the city of Derry. The gunman, who was targeting police following law-enforcement raids of the area, allegedly shot McKee by accident. “In the course of attacking the enemy, Lyra McKee was tragically killed while standing beside enemy forces,” the New IRA said in a statement to The Irish News. “The IRA offer our full and sincere apologies to the partner, family and friends of Lyra McKee for her death.” The group also blamed cops for “provoking” the clash that came before the gunfire. Meanwhile, the Northern Ireland Police Service said Tuesday they had arrested a 57-year-old woman under the terrorism act in connection with the killing.