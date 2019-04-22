The two teenagers arrested in connection with the death of journalist Lyra McKee in Northern Ireland on Thursday were released, and all charges against them were dropped, according to a Sunday report from NBC News. McKee was reportedly covering a riot in the city of Londonderry when she was shot and killed. Officials are calling the killing a “terrorist act,” claiming the paramilitary group the New Irish Republican Army is likely responsible. In a statement, the the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy asked any witnesses with footage of the attack to come forward. “I know there will be some people who know what happened but are scared to come forward, but if you have information, no matter how small, please contact detectives,” he said. McKee’s partner, Sara Canning, said the Harry Potter-themed funeral would be a “celebration” of the 29-year-old’s life.