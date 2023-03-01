Finally—A Pigmented Matte Lipstick That Doesn’t Dry Out Your Lips?

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

One of my favorite parts about being a beauty writer is having the opportunity to try out the latest product launches. Personally, lipsticks take the cake as my favorite product not only to wear but also to review. I think lipstick can pull a look together—even if it’s the only thing you have on your face, it makes it look like you actually tried. With that said, I finally got my hands on LYS Beauty’s new Speak Love Moisture Matte Lipstick, and let me tell you: it’s a game-changer for lipstick lovers. Read on to find out why.

The clean and Black-owned brand’s newly-launched Speak Love Moisture Matte Lipstick is a vegan and cruelty-free collection that features seven shades ranging from warm-toned nudes to deep pinks and reds: Dreamer (honey nude), Sincere (soft nude pink), Moody (warm mauve), Joyful (peachy coral), Rich AF (classic red), Desired (reddish brown), and Optimistic (berry rose).

According to the brand, the cream-to-powder formula deposits color on lips and leaves them hydrated—not dry or flaky—without compromising its long-lasting finish. It’s supposed to leave the lips a satin-matte ideal for any makeup look. Additionally, wearers should notice a difference in the plumpness of their lips and a reduction in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. That all sounds great, right? But does the Speak Love Moisture Matte Lipstick actually live up to its claims?

The review

Since I’m a fan of red and pinks, I decided to try Desired, Rich AF, and Optimistic. From my experience, each of the lipsticks had the same smooth, buttery-like formula that effortlessly glided onto the lips. I could even tell the formula was hydrating by looking at it—it had a sheen to it that hydrating products tend to have. After one coat, my lips were fully covered. However, I went over them again to clean up the edges since I didn’t have a lip liner on hand.

Speak Love Moisture Matte Lipstick in ‘Optimistic’ Buy At Sephora $ 20

I left them on my lips to dry for five minutes each before I did the “kiss-test.” If you’re unfamiliar, the kiss-test is when you see how transfer-proof a lipstick is by pressing your lips against something—a paper towel, your S.O., whatever. Unfortunately, these lipsticks weren’t fully transfer-proof, but they didn’t exactly fail the test. After a full day of eating and drinking, I didn’t have to do any touch-ups to the lipstick itself; I just needed to clean up the edges.

Speak Love Moisture Matte Lipstick in ‘Rich AF’ Buy At Sephora $ 20

As for the colors, there isn’t one I didn’t like. My favorite was Optimistic as I felt like it better matched my skin tone than the other shades, but they were each really pretty. Rich AF was definitely more of a brighter reddish-orange shade, whereas Desired was a more brick-red hue. (If you know what Jeffree Star’s ‘Unicorn Blood’ is, then you know what I’m talking about.)

Speak Love Moisture Matte Lipstick in ‘Desired’ Buy At Sephora $

I don’t know if I can necessarily say these lipsticks were matte since they almost had a gloss-like consistency when applied, but they dried down somewhat. As for plumping, I didn’t notice anything super noticeable, but I think they did provide the appearance of fuller lips which I didn’t mind.

Overall Thoughts

From the chic three-dimensional triangular packaging to the soft, buttery formula, I’ll definitely be keeping the Speak Love Moisture Matte Lipstick in my makeup bag. I felt beautiful in the lipstick—I couldn’t stop looking at myself in the mirror, and that’s not something I can say often. If you’re looking for a product that’s free from SLS, mineral oil, fragrance, parabens, and other harsh ingredients, then this is the lipstick for you.

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Get even more reviews and recommendations straight to your inbox. Sign up for the free Scouted email newsletter! Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more beauty deals, including Sephora coupons, Ulta coupons, Nordstrom coupons, and Macy’s coupons.