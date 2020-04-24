Lysol Maker: Please Ignore Trump, Don’t Drink Our Products
Here’s a sentence you probably never expected to read—the manufacturer behind disinfectants Lysol and Dettol has pleaded with the public to ignore the president of the United States and refrain from drinking their toxic heavy-duty cleaning products. During the Thursday coronavirus press briefing, President Trump pondered, out loud and in front of several television cameras, whether injecting disinfectant into human bodies could be a good way to fight the deadly virus. On Friday, the maker of Lysol said that due to “recent speculation,” it wanted to urge people not to ingest their disinfectants. “We must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route,)” the Reckitt Benckiser Group said in a statement early Friday, adding: “Please read the label and safety information.”