CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Killer News: ‘M3GAN ’ Sequel Set for 2025
GIRLBOSS
Read it at The Hollywood Reporter
Iconic killer robot doll M3GAN has slashed her way into a sequel. Tentatively titled M3GAN 2.0, the sequel is set for a Jan. 17, 2025, release date with survivors Alison Williams and Violet McGraw set to return and screenwriter Akela Cooper at the helm. M3GAN achieved cult classic status through its viral trailer and has already slayed its way to $92 million worldwide on a $12 million budget. Between the breakout success and the first film’s ending hinting at more to come for the killer girlboss, it’s no surprise Universal is clamoring for more.