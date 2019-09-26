CHEAT SHEET

    Third Man Arrested on Drug Charges in Mac Miller’s Death

    Audrey McNamara

    Reporter

    A third man has been arrested in the death of rapper Mac Miller. Stephen Walter is suspected to be the source of the fentanyl-laced oxycodone pills that led to Miller’s fatal overdose on Sept., 7 2018. The pills contained lethal amounts of fentanyl, authorities allege, which is 50 times more potent than heroin. Walter has been charged with drug offenses, and is suspected of selling the counterfeit drugs to Cameron James Pettit, 28, who was arrested and charged Wednesday for allegedly providing Miller with the counterfeit drugs two days before his death, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Ryan Reavis, 36, of Arizona, is accused of serving as Walter’s “runner,” and delivering the pills to Pettit. Reavis was arrested and charged in the death on Tuesday. Walter is on supervised release in relation to a 2005 drug case, and remains in custody.

