Macaulay Culkin Reveals He Changed His Legal Name 6 Years Ago

A new study has found that adolescence doesn’t just last through our teens and early twenties, but in fact continues into our early thirties. Researchers at the University of Cambridge studied the brain scans of 4,000 people and discovered the brain goes through five distinct phases in life: childhood from birth to age 9, adolescence from age 9 to 32, adulthood from age 32 to 66, early aging from 66 to 83, and late aging from 83 onwards. During the adolescent phase, the brain’s connections undergo the biggest shift, becoming far more efficient but also more susceptible to the onset of mental health disorders. The brain then “peaks” at about age 32 and enters a period of stability—adulthood—that represents its longest era. During adulthood, intelligence and personality plateau, until connections in the brain begin changing again around age 66. At that point, the brain’s individual organs become increasingly separated into regions that work closely together, instead of coordinating across the whole brain.
A visiting dignitary trying to charm a room full of schoolchildren instead ended up apologizing for accidentally reviving a banned meme dance. The gaffe came as the prime minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, visited Welland Academy in Peterborough, a city around 70 miles north of London, with his education secretary. He was there to promote the expansion of the free school meals program, but, after a pupil noted they were on page 67 during a reading session, he responded with the hand-juggling gesture tied to the viral “6-7” dance—setting off instant chaos. “We are not over that yet, the 6-7, it’s still very much a thing,” one teacher said. As he exited, the prime minister told head teacher Jo Anderson the class had been “a bit wild,” only to learn the dance was banned. “You know, children get into trouble for saying that in school,” she told him. He quickly apologized, insisting, “I didn’t start it, Miss.” He later leaned into the gaffe, posting the clip on Instagram with the caption: “I think I just got myself put in detention…” The “6-7” meme—born from U.S. rapper Skrilla’s song Doot Doot (67)—has swept through Generation Alpha, been named Dictionary.com’s 2025 Word of the Year and spawned viral stars.
Macaulay Culkin has revealed he changed his legal name. The former child star, 45, shared his “actual name” at A Nostalgic Night, an event celebrating the 35th anniversary of Home Alone on Nov. 22. In 2018, a poll was announced on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show asking fans to vote to change his middle name. The contenders included “The McRib Is Back” and “Kieran,” a reference to his brother, Oscar-winning actor Kieran Culkin. “That would be great. I love my brother. Between me and him, we have exactly one Oscar,” the actor joked. A month after the poll, the actor shared on Twitter that fans voted to change his middle name from Carson to Macaulay Culkin. The actor followed through and legally changed his middle name to Macaulay Culkin in 2019. “So my name is Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin,” the actor said. He joked that if someone came up and asked him if he was Macaulay Culkin, he could say, “Well, Macaulay Culkin is my middle name.” “I did it all for that one joke. And a bit on Fallon,” he said.
“Slender Man” stabber Morgan Geyser told police officers to “just Google” them after escaping from a psychiatric facility and was apprehended in Illinois. The 23-year-old transgender man, convicted of stabbing a friend 19 times, triggered an alert with the Bureau of Corrections after cutting off an ankle monitor over the weekend and fleeing the group home in Wisconsin they had been living at with the help of an accomplice, 43-year-old Chad Mecca. The pair was picked up by police in Posen, Illinois but refused to give their real names during questioning. Eventually, Geyser told officers they didn’t want to tell them their real name because she’d “done something really bad,” and instead told them to “just Google” their name, adding, “That’s my name. Trust me, I didn’t want to give it to you; you’ll see why in a second.” Geyser was later released without incident. Geyser and their friend, Anissa Weier, were charged as adults and pleaded guilty to the stabbing of classmate Payton Leutner in 2014, when all three were just 12 years old. The friends believed that killing Leutner was necessary to please “Slender Man,” a fictional horror character. In 2017, Geyser was convicted of first-degree attempted murder and sentenced to 40 years in psychiatric care, but was cleared for release to a group home earlier this year.
Clueless icon Alicia Silverstone is offering $50,000 to anyone with information on the whereabouts of a pair of missing giraffes. In a statement issued alongside animal rights organization PETA, Silverstone asked for tips on the whereabouts of two calves, reported missing from the Natural Bridge Zoo in Virginia in April. In her statement, The Crush star said, “Tearing babies away from their distraught mothers is devastating for both, no matter what species they are. These missing babies need specialized care, and every day counts in finding them, so I hope someone with information about their whereabouts will come forward now.” The zoo’s owner, Gretchen Mogensen, is currently serving 100 days in Rockbridge Regional Jail after refusing to reveal their location under oath, ABC13 reports. Her attorneys said she couldn’t say where they were without incriminating herself. The saga began in 2023, when 100 animals were confiscated as part of an investigation into animal cruelty at the zoo. Another 28 had to be euthanized, or were already dead. Just 39 animals were permitted to remain, along with four giraffes identified for confiscation but deemed too challenging to move. Two later gave birth, but when authorities went to check on the calves, they were nowhere to be seen.
A Campbell’s Soup Company executive was caught on tape ranting about the company’s products, its customers and its staff, a lawsuit has alleged. Martin Bally, a vice president and the company’s chief information security officer, was allegedly taped during a routine meeting saying of the market-dominating soup, “It’s not healthy now that I know what the f--k’s in it,” adding that Campbell’s uses “bioengineered meat.” “I don’t wanna eat a piece of chicken that came from a 3-D printer,” he allegedly told cybersecurity analyst Robert Garza, during a salary review meeting at the multinational’s Camden, New Jersey headquarters. Garza also alleged Bally called the soups “s--t for f--king poor people,” and said. “Who buys our s–-t?" During the 75-minute tirade, the lawsuit alleges, Bally racially disparaged colleagues of Indian origin. Garza alleges he was fired after reporting the rant. Campbell’s said Bally is “temporarily on leave,” and disputed the alleged claims about the soup, saying it uses “100% real chicken” from “long-trusted, USDA approved U.S. suppliers.” Bally “works in IT and has nothing to do with how we make our food,” the spokesman said.
Flights have been canceled after a volcano, dormant for thousands of years, finally belched huge plumes of ash nine miles into the air. The Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia’s Afar region hasn’t erupted for about 12,000 years. Now, ash from the volcano has drifted north over the Red Sea, forcing some flight cancellations. Trails of airborne debris have been tracked over Pakistan, India, Yemen, and Oman, according to the Volcanic Ash Advisory Center and the India Meteorological Department. Air India canceled 11 flights. A flight from the Netherlands to India was also canceled by KLM. Meanwhile, flights out of Jeddah, Kuwait, and Abu Dhabi were canceled by Akasa Air, the Independent reports. Airports in the region have warned passengers to expect delays. The volcano erupted with no casualties reported. Residents in the area reported hearing a loud bang. The Smithsonian Institution’s Global Volcanism Program said it is the first eruption from Hayli Gubbi since the Holocene era began 11,700 years ago.
Harry Potter star Shirley Henderson has revealed that she was actually 37 when she auditioned to play the role of 14-year-old schoolgirl Moaning Myrtle. The Scottish actress, who turned 60 this week, was told by the team behind 2002’s Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets to keep her age secret. “The casting director said, ‘Go for it — and don’t mention your age,’” Henderson said in an interview with British publication The Independent. “I wasn’t convinced I could play a 14-year-old girl because I was in my 30s at the time.” Henderson, who has also had roles in Bridget Jones’s Diary and Trainspotting, went to the audition dressed as a schoolgirl, complete with ponytail, thinking it was “ridiculous.” She added, “I did my wee bit for them and they thanked me. Months went by and I thought that was it, but then they phoned my agent, asked to see me again, and offered me the part… Myrtle is an old person in a young person’s body and because she’s ghosty, there’s a kind of mistiness. You’re not looking closely at my face, so we could get away with it.” She also said her otherworldly look in the movies also protected her from the fame that followed her co-stars. “I don’t think anybody recognized me at all.” Henderson reprised her role as Jude in this year’s Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.
An unemployed Italian man spent years impersonating his dead mother to fraudulently claim her pension, in a case being referred to as the “Mrs. Doubtfire scandal” by local media after the 1993 Hollywood hit in which Robin Williams dresses up as a housekeeper to see his own children. The 56-year-old conman, who has not been named, concealed the body of his mother, Graziella Dall’Oglio, in a sleeping bag and stashed her in the laundry room after she died at age 82 three years ago, Italian newspapers report. But rather than reporting her death, the son instead meticulously impersonated every detail of his mother down to her clothing and makeup, and cashed her pension every week, netting around $61,000 a year. So convincing was the disguise that he was even able to renew her ID card at a government office, until an eagle-eyed employee eventually notified authorities after becoming wary of Mrs. Dall’Oglio’s “low voice” and thick neck. “He came into the council offices wearing a long skirt, he was wearing lipstick and nail varnish, a necklace and old-style earrings,” said town mayor Francesco Aporti. “But up close his neck was too thick and his wrinkles were strange, the skin on his hands did not seem to be that of an 85-year-old woman. His voice was feminine but every so often it dipped and sounded masculine. But I might not have noticed these strange features had they not been pointed out.” After the ruse was up, police searched the property where they found Mrs. Dall’Oglio’s body “in a clear state of mummification,” and took it to a nearby hospital for a postmortem. The man is being investigated for illegally concealing a dead body, and for fraud.
Nicole Kidman hinted at how she’s holding up following her divorce from Keith Urban. The Oscar-winning actress, 58, spoke to pop star and Wicked: For Good lead Ariana Grande for Interview Magazine. “You look beautiful,” Grande told Kidman at the start of their conversation. “How are you?” The Hollywood A-lister kept it candid. “I’m hanging in there,” she said. “One day we have to have dinner.” Kidman’s personal life came under the spotlight after she filed for divorce from Urban, 58, ending nearly two decades together. The couple had been living apart since the start of the summer, TMZ reported in September. That same month, Kidman formalized the divorce at a court in Nashville, Tennessee, where the couple shared a home with two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. Kidman opened up about her perspective on aging in an October interview with Harper’s Bazaar. “There’s something to knowing that no matter how painful, or how difficult, or how devastating something is, there is a way through,” she said. “You’re going to have to feel it. You’re not going to be able to numb it.”