Machine Gun Kelly Admits He Only Eats ‘a Couple Times a Week’
Fans are worried about Machine Gun Kelly after the singer admitted he “doesn’t really eat.” During a group interview with Instagram account HipHop-N-More, MGK, 35, said he only eats a “couple of times a week” and survives mainly off a diet of coffee and cigarettes. “I just do water a bunch,” he said. When asked if he fasts, Kelly shook his head and said: “Like, I ate that burger ’cause we’re streaming, and it’s my man’s s–-t, you know?” But when asked what he would have for dinner if he were on his own, the musician simply replied “probably water.” Admitting that his diet often leaves him feeling weak and lightheaded, Kelly said the only thing he eats is bone broth with kimchi and sauerkraut, which he washes down with celery juice and coconut water. “Cause it has probiotics, you know?” he explained. “So, like, when you do those water fasts, the only thing that’s crazy is it kills all the good bacteria in you, too, so you gotta put the probiotics.” His comments caused alarm among his fans, who said the singer seemed to have inadvertently revealed he had an eating disorder. “He is literally malnourished and his daily diet consists of cigarettes and coffees,” one viewer commented. “Bro is describing anorexia,” said another.