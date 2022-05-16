Read it at The Hollywood Reporter
Hot on the heels of Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s reported wedding, their friends Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are creating some marital headlines of their own. Before performing “Twin Flame” at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday night, the rocker said, “I wrote this song for my wife.” In the middle of the song, Kelly stopped and said, “And this is for our unborn child,” before continuing the performance. The rocker, sporting hundreds of diamonds on his nails, did not clarify whether the two had gotten hitched or were expecting. The couple got engaged in January.