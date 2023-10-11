Machine Gun Kelly Jumps to Confront Stage Crasher: ‘Get the F*ck Away From Me’
‘THIS IS A BAD LOOK’
Machine Gun Kelly had what he called a “primal reaction” to a fan who stormed the stage at the Forbes Under 30 Summit in Ohio on Tuesday, jumping up and telling the man, “Don’t make me do this.” The disruption occurred shortly after the panel event began, with the “emo girl” singer pausing mid-sentence as the crasher climbed onstage. MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, jumped to his feet with his hands clenched into fists, according to footage shared on social media. “My man, get the fuck away from me,” he can be heard saying. “Yo, what are you doing? What are you doing? This is a bad look. Don’t make me do this.” The man can be heard quietly replying, “I got you, man. I want to help you out here,” before security hauls him off the stage. Baker took his seat again, with the moderator asking him if he was all right. “I’m sorry, I try to live in the dichotomy more on this side than the other guy,” the musician said. “I left that guy in the past. I’m really sorry. I do apologize for my primal reaction.”