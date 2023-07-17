Kansas City Man Settles Excessive Police Force Claim for $500K
STILL FACES CHARGES
A man in Kansas City has reached a $500,000 settlement with the local police department after his lawyer claimed he was the victim of excessive force and that officers lied on their police report. At a gas station in August 2022, Mack Nelson filmed an altercation between police and a suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle. Nelson’s attorney claimed his client was apprehended after cops told him to leave the area and he walked away from the scene—but police contend Nelson didn’t comply. According to a witness, an “officer grabbed [Nelson] from behind, spun him around, restrained his arms behind his back, and then face-planted him, slammed him…into the ground, while his hands were behind his back.” Nelson had to be hospitalized for multiple injuries, his attorney said, including “lacerations to the head.” Nelson is still trying to overturn resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and trespassing charges.