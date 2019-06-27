CHEAT SHEET
Police Have ‘Person of Interest’ in Case of Missing Utah Student
Police have identified a person of interest in the case of University of Utah student MacKenzie Lueck, who went missing last week after being dropped off by a Lyft driver in North Salt Lake. Salt Lake City Police previously searched a house nearby where Lueck was last seen, where they seized 27 boxes of ammunition and a pitchfork, along with bags of other items. Police Chief Mike Brown said the owner of the home searched is the person of interest in the case, Fox13 Salt Lake City reports. Brown also said police are trying to track down a mattress and box spring that could have something to do with Lueck’s disappearance. Both items had been previously given away. The investigation is ongoing.