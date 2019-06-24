Missing College Student MacKenzie Lueck Met Someone After Being Dropped Off by Lyft Driver: Police

Missing Utah student MacKenzie Lueck hopped into another person’s vehicle after being dropped off by a Lyft driver, The Salt Lake Tribune reports. In a press conference Monday, police said the University of Utah senior was picked up from the airport on June 17 and dropped off at Hatch Park—where she met up with another person in a car. Assistant Police Chief Tim Doubt said the Lyft driver told officials that Lueck did not seem to be “in distress,” and he went on to pick up other riders after dropping her off. The 23-year-old has not been seen since, missing a midterm and her flight to Los Angeles on Sunday.

Doubt said the type of car and description of the person Lueck met at the park had to be confirmed before being released. He also said there were no surveillance cameras at Hatch Park. “MacKenzie, we are asking you to please reach out,” Doubt said at a press conference Monday, raising the possibility that she was “off the grid” by her own volition. “We just want to make sure that you are safe, and we will respect your wishes.” In a statement, the university said they were “deeply concerned” about her disappearance and were cooperating with the police’s investigation.