Slain Utah Student Mackenzie Lueck’s Body Found: Police
University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck’s body was found in Logan Canyon, Salt Lake Police Chief Mike Brown confirmed Friday, adding: “I am relieved and grief-stricken to report that we have recovered [her body].”
The remains, which were recovered Wednesday, were confirmed to belong to the university senior. Several burned personal items of Lueck’s were also found in the backyard of a Salt Lake home.
A 31-year-old man named Ayoola Adisa Ajayi is accused of killing Lueck, according to Brown. Data from his cell phone puts him near Lueck at the time of her death. Ajayi is being held without bail at the Salt Lake County Jail and was charged with aggravated murder, as well as kidnapping, and desecration of a human body.