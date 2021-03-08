CHEAT SHEET
MacKenzie Scott, Bezos’ Ex Turned Billionaire, Marries Science Teacher
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the 22nd richest person in the world by way of her previous marriage to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has remarried. The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that Scott had tied the knot with Seattle private school teacher Dan Jewett. Jewett confirmed the news via letter on the website of The Giving Pledge, for billionaires who have committed to giving away wealth via charity. “I join with the kindest and most thoughtful person I know in making this pledge, grateful for the exceptional privilege it will be to partner in giving away assets with the potential to do so much good when shared,” Jewett wrote.