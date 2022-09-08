CHEAT SHEET
MacKenzie Scott Just Donated Two Mansions to Charity
MacKenzie Scott, who became the wealthiest woman in the world in 2019 when she was awarded $35 billion in her divorce from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, is donating her $55 million Beverly Hills estate to the California Community Foundation, People reports. The home has not yet been listed on the market, but 90 percent of its eventual sale proceeds will go towards the nonprofit’s affordable housing program, while the rest will “help advance opportunities for the millions of immigrants from throughout the world who call Los Angeles County home,” the CCF said in a statement. Scott, a novelist and philanthropist, has a 4 percent stake in Amazon and is worth an estimated $43.6 billion as of 2022.