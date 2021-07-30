MacKenzie Scott, Melinda French Gates Team Up to Help Women With $40 Million Donation
WOMEN HELPING WOMEN
Two of the most notable women in philanthropy have teamed up for a $40 million gift. Melinda French Gates and MacKenzie Scott, the former wives of Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, respectively, have donated $40 million to four organizations dedicated to gender equality. “The awardees are strong teams working on the front lines and from within communities to help women build power in their lives and careers,” Scott said in a statement. “And best of all, they’re not alone.” The donations are part of the “Equality Can’t Wait Challenge,” which works to empower women on their prospective career paths. The organizations receiving funding through the award include ones dedicated to shifting caregiving from the binds of unpaid work; helping women in the tech industry; and supporting businesses run by Native women. “The overwhelming response to the Challenge proves there’s no shortage of transformational ideas about how to accelerate progress for women and girls,” French Gates said in a statement.
The $40 million funds are also being supported by Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies and will be managed by Lever for Change. Additionally, two other ventures received $4 million each.