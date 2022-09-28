MacKenzie Scott’s Husband’s Name Disappears From Charity Site
DEAFENING SILENCE?
Mackenzie Scott’s husband no longer appears on several of her philanthropic endeavors, sparking speculation about the state of their marriage. Scott, Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife, and her second husband, Dan Jewett, previously both posted letters to the Giving Pledge website, where wealthy individuals can vow to donate the majority of their wealth to charitable causes. (Scott became one of the wealthiest women in the world following her divorce from the billionaire Amazon founder, and is known for giving multi-million dollar grants to charitable organizations.) Now, only Scott’s letter appears on the website, and her husband’s name has been removed from a separate Medium post about her giving. Her name also appears alone on the announcements for two major donations, where Jewett’s would usually accompany hers. Scott married Jewett, a Seattle high school teacher, last year. She and Bezos divorced in 2019.