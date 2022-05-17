CHEAT SHEET
The art collection of real estate developer Harry Macklowe and his now ex-wife, Linda, has so far collected a record setting $922.2.million as it’s sold off piece by piece by Sotheby’s, including a Mark Rothko painting, “Untitled,” that went for $48 million on Monday night. The auction house called the collection the “most significant collection of modern and contemporary art to ever appear on the market,” and it is unquestionably the most expensive private collection ever sold at auction, passing the $835.1 million the Rockefeller collection went for in 2018. After Harry and Linda couldn’t agree on the 65-piece collection’s value in the course of their divorce, a judge ordered them to sell the art and split the proceeds.