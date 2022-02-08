Macron Claims Russia Vowed No ‘Escalation’ in Ukraine—but Kremlin Says No Deal
BACK AND FORTH
French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters Tuesday that he had managed to get Russia’s Vladimir Putin to promise no more “escalation” in Ukraine—but the Kremlin was quick to cast doubt on any progress. After the two leaders sat down for five hours of talks Monday, Macron said he had offered “concrete security guarantees” to Russia in its standoff with Western leaders and NATO. In return, he said, “President Putin assured me of his readiness to engage in this sense and his desire to maintain stability and the territorial integrity of Ukraine,” Agence France-Presse reported. “I obtained [a pledge] that there will be no degradation or escalation,” Macron said. His comments seemed to line up with a report by the Financial Times that said Macron had brokered a deal with Putin for Moscow to avoid any further “military initiatives” and withdraw thousands of troops that have amassed near Ukraine’s border. The Kremlin, however, disputed FT’s report, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov insisting such a deal was “impossible.” “Moscow and Paris could not have concluded any deals,” Peskov was quoted saying by Russia’s Interfax news agency. According to Peskov, France has no footing to strike any deals with Russia, as it “does not hold leadership” of NATO. “In this bloc, the leadership belongs to a completely different country. What deal could even be discussed?”