Macron Tries to Explain Away Shove by Wife Caught on Camera
French President Emmanuel Macron has downplayed an incident showing what appears to be him being pushed in the face by his wife. Clips that have gone viral on social media show France’s first lady Brigitte Macron shoving her hands onto the mouth of her husband after touching down in Vietnam for a diplomatic tour of Southeast Asia. The president then notices the plane’s open door, and dutifully smiles and waves for the cameras. The incident sparked a flurry of debate over whether there are problems between the couple, who have been married since 2007. Macron was quick to offer an explanation, insisting to reporters in Hanoi that he and his wife were just “horsing around,” the Associated Press reported. Macron’s office also issued a statement downplaying the incident, saying the pair were “decompressing one last time before the start of the trip by horsing around” and that this was “all that was needed to give ammunition to the conspiracy theorists.” The French president and his wife’s relationship has long caused intrigue and controversy due to them first meeting when he was 15 years old and she was his married 39-year-old drama teacher.